Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.
Shares of SBUX opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.65. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
