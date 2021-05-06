Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.65. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.