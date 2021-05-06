Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.09. 161,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,171. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of 147.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

