Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.67

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.67 and traded as high as C$57.60. Stantec shares last traded at C$57.44, with a volume of 230,405 shares.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.50.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.67. The stock has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total transaction of C$156,861.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.