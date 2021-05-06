Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Issues Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

