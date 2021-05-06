SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,128 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.