Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Lifted by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Square makes up 1.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $8.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.90. 350,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,426,069. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 368.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.38. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,360,160 shares of company stock worth $327,257,108. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

