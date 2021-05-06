Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.60, for a total value of $24,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,360,160 shares of company stock valued at $327,257,108 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $231.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 368.05, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

