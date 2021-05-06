Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,838 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $1,185,406.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,540 shares in the company, valued at $38,845,470.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20.

On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85.

On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15.

NYSE:SQ opened at $231.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.38. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

