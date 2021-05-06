Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SPR stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,846. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

