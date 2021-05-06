Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $154,213,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,431,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,954,000 after buying an additional 1,617,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after buying an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after buying an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

