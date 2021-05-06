Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.31

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.31 and traded as high as $16.47. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 10,926 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

About Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.