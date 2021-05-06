SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

SP stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SP Plus by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 62,901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

