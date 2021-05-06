S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $408.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.38. 23,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $288.92 and a 12 month high of $397.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.