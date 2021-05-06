Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Has $942,000 Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance reduced its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 92.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,017 shares during the period. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF makes up about 0.2% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 1,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,318. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $23.95.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

