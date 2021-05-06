South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

