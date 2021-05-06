South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Shares Up 0.4%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.84.

About South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

