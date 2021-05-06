Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,522 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.7% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 105,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 133,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,572. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

