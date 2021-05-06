Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of -290.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

