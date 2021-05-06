SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Short Interest Update

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.01 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SolarWinds by 134.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 74,691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

