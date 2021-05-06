SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $300.40.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.36. 13,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,549. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.25. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

