Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 54,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.