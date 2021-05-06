Societe Generale Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

