Societe Generale Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

