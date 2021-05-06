Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $20,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on stock opened at $245.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $246.38.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,553 shares of company stock valued at $18,111,696. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

