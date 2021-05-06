Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EM opened at $7.82 on Monday. Smart Share Global has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.