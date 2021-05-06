Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE EM opened at $7.82 on Monday. Smart Share Global has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
About Smart Share Global
Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.