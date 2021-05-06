Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

