SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 143,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.91 million, a PE ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 1.25. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

