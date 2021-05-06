SL Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SL Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 121,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $439.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average is $156.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.