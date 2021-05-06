SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 306 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

