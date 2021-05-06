SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,486 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,350 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.95. 523,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,265,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.69. The firm has a market cap of $330.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

