SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 208,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 69.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ford Motor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 242,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,252,938. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of -288.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

