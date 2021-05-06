Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Up 3.3%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 197,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,581,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz by 4,564.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

