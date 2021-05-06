Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 9.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skillz traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.42. 389,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,782,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

In related news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 4,564.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

