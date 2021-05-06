SKALE Network Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $413.55 million and $139.38 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00083869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.20 or 0.00806799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00102891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.75 or 0.09043160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

