SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

NYSE:SJW traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $64.37. 2,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.