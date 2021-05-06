SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 152,573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SJW Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $63.93. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,571. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

