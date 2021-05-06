Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 834.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.5282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

