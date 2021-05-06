Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.37

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and traded as low as $17.95. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 15,402 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

