Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.61. 571,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,614. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $304,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

