Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $128.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

SPG has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.94.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG opened at $120.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.