Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

