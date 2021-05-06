Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of Silver Spike Acquisition worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSPK. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,719,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSPK opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

