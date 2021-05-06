Silk Road Medical, Inc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silk Road Medical in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of SILK traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,355. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,823.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,542. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

