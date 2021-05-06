Silgan Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Silgan has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $42.92. 2,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,261. Silgan has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.