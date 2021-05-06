Signify’s (PHPPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PHPPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS:PHPPY opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.08. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

