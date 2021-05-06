Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMMNY stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

