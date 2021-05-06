SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Truist

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s current price.

SIBN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,683.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163,696 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 362,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,133,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

