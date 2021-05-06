Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Declines By 16.5%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,182,500 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 51,696,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53,978.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNF opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Other. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The Other segments include the operations in Latvia, the international carrier operations and customer financing operations.

