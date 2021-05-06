Short Interest in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Decreases By 15.7%

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

Shares of PRI opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

