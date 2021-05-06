Short Interest in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Rises By 20.6%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 904,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Polar Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Polar Power by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power during the third quarter worth $155,000. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POLA opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $30.82.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

