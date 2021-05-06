Short Interest in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Expands By 22.3%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 687,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,689,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,783,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,192,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,564,000 after buying an additional 159,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 15.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 43,061 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TLK opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.73.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

